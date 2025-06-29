PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,951 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

