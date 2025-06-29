PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.