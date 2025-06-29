PDS Planning Inc Purchases 6,008 Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.93. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.