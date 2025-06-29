PDS Planning Inc Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $550.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

