Patron Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $165.37.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

