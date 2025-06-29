Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Sells $81,060.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 231,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $81,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,418,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,440. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 213,257 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $70,374.81.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 138,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $45,804.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 68,195 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $21,822.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 78,049 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,536.66.

On Thursday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 77,090 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $25,439.70.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 10,326 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $3,923.88.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 537.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

