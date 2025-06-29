Parker Financial LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Parker Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,691,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.