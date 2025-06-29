Parker Financial LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parker Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 233,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

