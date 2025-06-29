Parker Financial LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Parker Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $795.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

