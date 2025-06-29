Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $30.34. 4,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,448,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 401,217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

