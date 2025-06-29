OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock worth $9,784,380. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $224.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $241.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems



OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

