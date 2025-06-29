Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.