Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 924,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,422,000 after purchasing an additional 101,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ES opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

