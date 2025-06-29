Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.22. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

