Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $236.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

