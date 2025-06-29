Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,003,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

