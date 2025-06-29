NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
