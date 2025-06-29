NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

