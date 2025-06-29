NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director Purchases $23,007.60 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director James N. Topper bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,007.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,026,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,188.58. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.03. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 397.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAMS shares. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

