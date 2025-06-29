Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Southwest worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,433,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 618,480 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,846,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,060 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 672,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.87 on Friday. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

