Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.