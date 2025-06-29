Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 11,922 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.