Naviter Wealth LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 44.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0%

SHEL stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.