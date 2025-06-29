Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.08 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.19.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

