Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.30. 1,704,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,891,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.98.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,642,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,544,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

