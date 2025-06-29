Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Critical Contrast

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mplx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 36.34% 32.08% 11.57% Expro Group 3.98% 6.89% 4.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 1 1 6 0 2.63 Expro Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mplx and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mplx presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Expro Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.76%. Given Expro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Mplx.

Volatility and Risk

Mplx has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mplx and Expro Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $11.93 billion 4.41 $4.32 billion $4.33 11.91 Expro Group $1.71 billion 0.57 $51.92 million $0.58 14.59

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mplx beats Expro Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water. The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment gathers, processes, and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Expro Group Holdings N.V. was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.