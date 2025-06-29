Money Concepts Capital Corp Takes Position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 19.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 21.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of ALB opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
