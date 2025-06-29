Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 22 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $780.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.