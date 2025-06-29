Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1657 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.