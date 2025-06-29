Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 12.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 74.3% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,267 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 254.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $555.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.23 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

