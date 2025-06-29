Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 6,065 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CLG LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

