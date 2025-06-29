Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 14,170 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Shopify by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

