Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 37.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 14.5% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 321,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,912,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 37.9% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 13.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day moving average is $326.78. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

