Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

