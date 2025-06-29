Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 60.9% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,501,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,718,000 after purchasing an additional 199,736 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 154.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.