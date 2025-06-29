Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

