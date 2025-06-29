Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 2,870 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 652.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

