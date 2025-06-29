Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Head to Head Analysis

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitsui & Co. and Alcoa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Alcoa 1 5 6 0 2.42

Alcoa has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Given Alcoa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alcoa is more favorable than Mitsui & Co..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co. 6.12% 11.45% 5.28% Alcoa 6.79% 18.56% 7.02%

Dividends

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Alcoa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mitsui & Co. pays an annual dividend of $12.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alcoa pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mitsui & Co. pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alcoa pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsui & Co. has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alcoa has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Alcoa”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co. $96.29 billion 0.61 $5.94 billion $40.18 10.19 Alcoa $11.90 billion 0.62 $60.00 million $3.32 8.57

Mitsui & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Alcoa. Alcoa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alcoa beats Mitsui & Co. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, rail, and logistics systems; sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services; and invests in plants, offshore energy development, ships, aviation, space, railways, and automotives, as well as machinery for mining, construction, and industrial use. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui E&P Italia B operates as a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum in the form of sheet, which is sold primarily to customers that produce beverage and food cans. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

