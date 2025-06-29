Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 6,357 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,968.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,654.81. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jedidiah Marc Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 9,187 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $61,461.03.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

