Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Teradyne worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.35 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

