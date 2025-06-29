Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

NOW opened at $1,023.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $985.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $965.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

