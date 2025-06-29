MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.32 and last traded at $109.32. 51,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 26,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $546.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.