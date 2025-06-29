Meridian Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meridian Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

