MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,560.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,563.21 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,432.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,110.99.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

