McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

