McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

