McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $656.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.18 and a 200-day moving average of $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $661.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

