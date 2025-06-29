Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.87 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.40). Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.40), with a volume of 8,184 shares changing hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £66.44 million, a PE ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.85.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

