Matisse Capital Sells 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $617.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $619.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

