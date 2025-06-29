Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $545.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,920. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

